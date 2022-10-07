Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Not this again.

The decision by OPEC and its oil-exporting allies to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels a day is expected to cause gasoline prices to rise. They had been trending down toward $3 a gallon, but GasBuddy.com’s Patrick De Haan says now prices could increase by as much as 30 cents a gallon.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

