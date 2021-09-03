West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gets better marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic than President Joe Biden.
The MetroNews West Virginia Poll finds that 28% of registered voters are “very satisfied” with Justice’s leadership during the pandemic, while 43% are “somewhat satisfied.” Put those together, and it’s an approval rating of 71%. A survey by FiveThirtyEight, released Wednesday, showed that 53% of Americans approve of Biden’s response to the coronavirus.
The Republican governor enjoys support for his decisions during the pandemic across the political spectrum. Seventy-five percent of Republicans and 77% of Democrats are satisfied. Independents are supportive, but less so. Fifty-eight percent of voters registered with no political party are content with Justice’s handling of the pandemic.
But a political divide emerges in West Virginia on issues related to the pandemic.
For example, 81% of Democrats surveyed said they have been vaccinated, compared with 65% of Republicans and 59% of independents. Nationally, 88% of Democrats, 55% of Republicans and 60% of independents say they have gotten the shot, according to a recent NBC poll.
The largest group of the unvaccinated we found in our poll were independents. Thirty-three percent say they have not gotten the shot yet, while another 8% say they are unvaccinated but they do plan to get the shot.
In West Virginia, there might be a connection between animosity toward the government and the reluctance to get vaccinated. The MetroNews West Virginia Poll shows that 39% of those who say they are not vaccinated also say they believe the claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
There also is a political divide in the state on opinions concerning the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Overall, 31% believe a vaccination against COVID-19 is “very effective,” while 39% say it is “somewhat effective.” Eight-three percent of Democrats questioned say they believe the vaccinations are effective. Sixty-four percent of Republicans say it is, while just 58% of independents believe the vaccination is effective.
One in four people who describe themselves as conservative say the vaccine is very or somewhat ineffective, while only 15% of moderates and 6% of liberals share that view.