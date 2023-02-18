Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A new Republican poll indicates that West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice has the best chance to win the U.S. Senate seat in 2024 now held by Democrat Joe Manchin.

Neither Justice nor Manchin has announced their plans for the next election, although Justice has said he is probably going to run for Senate. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., has already announced he is running for the Senate seat.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline” on MetroNews.

