Gov. Jim Justice is notoriously thin-skinned. To him, all business is personal.
Sometimes, that serves him well.
The governor has taken his role in leading West Virginia through the pandemic as a personal crusade. As a result, West Virginia has fared better than many states and is leading the nation in vaccine distribution.
But, sometimes, Justice sees a slight where there is none.
The House of Delegates has passed two bills that give the Legislature oversight of the governor’s authority and spending during an emergency. Justice reportedly is livid over the modest restraints. Apparently, he believes the legislation represents a criticism of the job he has done dealing with the pandemic.
It is not.
Here is what the bills would do:
As MetroNews reported, House Bill 2003 “would establish a 60-day limit for emergency declarations, unless the Legislature would extend the time. A legislative extension could last 30 days — or the Legislature could remove the declaration.”
Currently, there is no time limitation on the governor’s emergency powers, and those powers are expansive, with no checks and balances.
House Bill 2014 “asserts the Legislature’s role of approving expenditures, even in situations like the recent rounds of federal relief. The bill cites a $150 million limit for the Governor’s spending authority during emergencies without legislative approval.”
West Virginia already has received $1.25 billion in pandemic relief money from the federal government. If President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill is approved, it is estimated that the West Virginia government would receive another $1.3 billion.
That is way too much money — the equivalent of half the size of the state’s general revenue budget — for one person to control. As per the state constitution, it is the responsibility of the Legislature to allocate money from the treasury through the budget or supplemental appropriations.
These measures are not punitive. As Delegate Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, said on the House floor Friday, “The legislation before us is a statement to that effect: We are trying to ensure a balance of power.”
It is notable that both bills passed the House unanimously. Republicans and Democrats all agree that a governor’s ability to have a potentially unending state of emergency and to have sole control over the spending of billions of dollars need checks and balances.
It’s nothing personal, governor.