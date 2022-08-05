Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The surprising outcome of the abortion vote in the Kansas primary election earlier this week has pro-choice advocates everywhere wondering the same thing: Do the results provide a yellow-brick-road pathway to wins for choice in other states, including West Virginia?

There are some notable parallels between Kansas and West Virginia.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

