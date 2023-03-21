Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sixty years ago this June, President John F. Kennedy came to West Virginia for a celebration of the state’s centennial. Despite the rain, an estimated 10,000 people stood in the state Capitol courtyard to see and hear Kennedy.

The bad weather prompted the president to shorten his planned 20-minute speech to just three minutes and 20 seconds, but the words he spoke were impactful. “The sun does not always shine in West Virginia, but the people always do,” Kennedy said.

