The West Virginia Senate has passed — and now the House of Delegates will consider — a bill that, if approved, would dramatically expand the amount of recruiting among state public schools for talented athletes.
Currently, student athletes can transfer to another school, but they lose a year of eligibility. There are exceptions, and I’ll get to that in a minute. But Senate Bill 586 would allow a student to transfer one time during their four years of secondary school and retain their athletic eligibility.
Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, introduced the bill, arguing that the motivation is more about academics than athletics. He said, if a student wants to attend another school to take advantage of a particular academic program but they also play sports, they should not be penalized by losing eligibility.
However, many coaches and school officials are worried that the bill, if it becomes law, would create the high school equivalent of college’s transfer portal. Secondary School Activities Commission rules prevent coaches from recruiting, but that does not mean it would not happen, and coaches would be tempted to skirt the rules.
Parents, summer league coaches or just friends could take advantage of the law and entice athletes to move to another school. The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association sent a letter to lawmakers opposing the bill.
They said the change will prioritize athletics over academics and “increase the likelihood of overzealous adults recruiting kids to play sports at a certain school.”
It is not as though student athletes currently have no options. Students have a choice of the school they want to attend heading into their freshman year. Additionally, high school athletes who want to transfer can apply for a waiver.
The athletes can claim an undue hardship or that the rule fails to accomplish its intended purpose as reasons to allow a transfer without losing a year of eligibility. Last year, approximately 115 students applied for transfer waivers, and 70 were approved.
Additionally, the SSAC is already considering a change in the transfer rule. A proposal, which is similar to the bill, will be taken up by the SSAC Board of Control next month. School principals, who make up the board, will hear arguments on the proposal and issue a decision.
Hopefully, both proposals will fail.
The transfer portal at the collegiate level is one thing. These are young adults who are, in many cases, participating in a multi-billion dollar enterprise. They are the labor that allows schools to generate huge revenue and pay coaches exorbitant salaries. These athletes also consider where they can get the best name, image and likeness deal.
Big-time college sports is now a version of professional sports.
High school athletes are among the last true amateurs. Their sports, while important to them and their school, are still secondary to academics. Opening secondary schools to the inevitability of athletic recruiting would change high school sports in our state in profound ways, and not for the better.