Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sen. Joe Manchin’s support of the controversial Inflation Reduction Act hinged on a critical side deal. President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have all agreed to support Manchin’s proposed streamlining of the permitting process for fossil fuel and alternative fuel energy projects.

The overhaul of the bureaucracy is integral, not only to sustaining carbon-based energy supplies and guaranteeing energy security, but also for simplifying the transition to solar, wind and other alternatives that often face untenable regulatory delays.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

Recommended for you