Gov. Jim Justice called lawmakers into special session Monday with the specific purpose of passing his proposed 10% reduction in West Virginia personal income taxes. Justice crafted the agenda narrowly, to try to prevent distractions.
However, the Legislature is a co-equal branch of government, and it gets a say in what does and does not happen. As the saying goes, a governor proposes and the Legislature disposes.
When lawmakers arrived in Charleston on Sunday and the majority Republicans caucused, it became evident that House Republicans wanted to also take on the abortion issue. Justice got the message that taking up abortion would improve the chances of his tax bill, so he added abortion to the call (although, during a news conference Tuesday, he denied that was the motivation for adding abortion to the agenda).
Now, the additional purpose of the special session is to “clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expectant mothers to provide the citizens of this state more certainty in the application of such laws.”
That is going to be difficult, because abortion is a complicated and emotional issue. Start with the legal, moral and ethical question of when life begins. At conception? At viability? Somewhere in between?
What exceptions, if any, should be in the law? The Indiana General Assembly, where Republicans also hold supermajorities in both chambers, is having the same debate. Lawmakers there are considering a bill prohibiting abortion, except to “prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother” or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.
What will West Virginia lawmakers do, if anything, about medical abortions? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved drugs that can be used to end pregnancies within the first 10 weeks. Will lawmakers try to prevent women from traveling to another state where abortion is legal to have the procedure?
Will the Legislature pass a bill that outlaws abortions but also discourages OB-GYNs from practicing for fear of going to jail for up to 10 years if they violate the law? (The House Health Committee passed out a bill Monday that includes that penalty.)
Democrats are furious that abortion has been added to the call. State Party Chairman and Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said, “It looks like Governor Justice is using abortion and reproductive health care as a bargaining chip just to pass his version of a tax cut. West Virginians deserve better than this.”
The political and policy differences will produce extended and emotional debates, likely prolonging the session beyond what was expected if only the tax issue were on the agenda. And the issues might become intertwined, creating leverage to secure votes.
It would be a mistake to try to predict what is going to happen, on abortion or the tax issue. Remember, abortion wasn’t even on the governor’s call until noon Monday, the very time the special session was supposed to begin, and that caused extended delays in both chambers.
Justice wants desperately to begin eliminating the state income tax, but he cannot do that without the Legislature. And, as is often the case, lawmakers have their own ideas about what they should be doing.