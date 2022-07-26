Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice called lawmakers into special session Monday with the specific purpose of passing his proposed 10% reduction in West Virginia personal income taxes. Justice crafted the agenda narrowly, to try to prevent distractions.

However, the Legislature is a co-equal branch of government, and it gets a say in what does and does not happen. As the saying goes, a governor proposes and the Legislature disposes.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you