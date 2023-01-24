Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia legislators are trying once again to make long-overdue improvements to the state’s unemployment benefits program. The Senate on Monday passed and sent to the House Senate Bill 59, which would make significant changes at WorkForce West Virginia, which administers the program.

The bill mirrors legislation that passed the Senate last year but then failed in the House.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

