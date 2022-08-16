Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It is projected that incumbent Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will lose her seat in Wyoming’s primary. Attorney Harriet Hageman, who has the backing of former president Donald Trump, is leading Cheney by as much as 29 points.

Cheney’s political downfall is directly attributable to her bulldogged determination to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach and his continued false claims about a stolen election.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

