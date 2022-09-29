Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., took a chance.

He signed off on the partisan Inflation Reduction Act, and even appeared with President Joe Biden at the bill-signing ceremony, knowing it would cause heartburn among Republicans and many of his constituents.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you