Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Joe Manchin has a political conundrum.

He faces consistent headwinds as the only statewide elected Democrat in a deeply red state. He had to campaign his tail off in 2018 to retain his Senate seat against Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, squeaking out a win, 49.6% to 46%.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you