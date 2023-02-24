Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has issued a warning on tax cuts.

Manchin, who served six years as the state’s governor, and before that served in the state Legislature, was back in his old stomping grounds Wednesday. He met with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and gave them specifics on how much federal money the state has received over the last six years.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

