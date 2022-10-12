Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Manchin’s roller-coaster poll numbers have taken another dip. Morning Consult reported this week that the West Virginia Democrat is now underwater, with a disapproval rating of 51% and an approval rating of just 42%.

Manchin’s brief popularity among a majority of Republican voters has dissipated. His approval rating with the West Virginia GOP has dropped from a high of 69% earlier this year to just 44%.

