Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The protracted legal and permitting fight over the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline may be nearing its end.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has issued an exhaustive opinion that construction of the natural gas pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia is “not likely to jeopardize” federally protected species of fish, bats and one plant.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

Recommended for you