Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

How can the United States avoid the political chaos and near constitutional crisis that followed the last presidential election in future elections?

One way would be for the loser to accept defeat graciously and, for the good of the country, not interfere with the peaceful transfer of power. However, given Donald Trump’s refusal to follow the historic code of conduct for the defeated, and the willingness of many of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, we can no longer be as confident in that precedent.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you