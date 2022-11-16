Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The race for the U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia in 2024 is already underway. Republican 2nd District Congressman Alex Mooney announced Tuesday on MetroNews' "Talkline" that he is running.

“It’s been talked about a lot, but I’m going to announce,” Mooney said. “I’m announcing right now that I’m running for the U.S. Senate. I’m all in.”

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

