West Virginia 2nd District Republican Rep. Alex Mooney is leapfrogging his campaign for reelection in November and going right after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in 2024.

As Josh Kraushaar of Axios first reported, Mooney is running a television ad on cable in his district that specifically targets Manchin over the Manchin-Schumer climate, energy and prescription drug bill that narrowly passed the Senate on Sunday.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

