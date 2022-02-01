Two decades ago, the standard for public education in this country was No Child Left Behind, the federal legislation intended to close achievement gaps among students. But now, as schools continue to struggle through another year of the coronavirus pandemic, the unfortunate result is that more children are falling behind.
“For public schools, the numbers are all going in the wrong direction,” The Washington Post reported recently. “Enrollment is down. Absenteeism is up. There aren’t enough teachers, substitutes or bus drivers. Each phase of the pandemic brings new logistics to manage, and Republicans are planning political campaigns this year aimed squarely at failing public schools.”
The reliable national assessment called I-Ready, which tests millions of students three times a year in math and reading, has been able to quantify just how far behind students have fallen during the pandemic.
- The percentage of early grade students who are on grade level in reading is lower than it was before the pandemic. (Upper-grade students are closer to previous levels.)
- The same is true for math. “The percentage of students who are on grade level (in mathematics) is not yet reaching prepandemic levels in most grades, and the gaps are largest in upper-elementary and middle school grades.”
- Fewer students attending schools that serve mostly Black, Latino and students in poor areas (such as many parts of West Virginia) are on grade level than students attending schools serving mostly white students.
Dan Goldhaber, an education researcher at the American Institutes for Research, told The Post, “The learning losses have been significant thus far and frankly I’m worried that we haven’t stopped sinking.”
The I-Ready report does not break down the data by state. However, the Statewide Summative Assessment standardized test results released last August demonstrate a precipitous decline in student achievement during the 2020-21 school year in West Virginia.
Test scores were down significantly in math, science and English language arts. Math proficiency dropped in all seven grades tested. The biggest decline was among sixth-graders, where aptitude dropped by 13 points to just 21%. And only 1 in 4 high-school juniors tested proficient in math.
School officials are fond of saying students cannot learn if they are not in school, and absenteeism was up significantly last year. “The number of students who are chronically absent — meaning they have missed more than 10% of school days — nearly doubled from before the pandemic,” The Post reported, using statistics from EveryDay Labs.
A better-educated population means more opportunity, less unemployment, improved quality of life, less crime, better health and greater civic involvement. A well-educated citizenry is a tide that raises all boats.
Public education has its faults, but it remains a cost-effective and egalitarian method of reaching the most students. There are many challenges in delivering that education, and research shows that the pandemic has made the job even more difficult.