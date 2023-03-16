Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has not yet said what his political intentions are for 2024, but a new poll from a political action committee that supports him shows that, if he decides to run for governor, he has the early lead among the announced Republican candidates.

The poll of 600 likely Republican primary voters, conducted last month by National Research Inc., has Morrisey at 28%, Delegate Moore Capito at 15%, Secretary of State Mac Warner at 11%, car dealer Chris Miller at 6% and Auditor JB McCuskey and candidate Jeff Mullins at 3% each, with 29% undecided.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

