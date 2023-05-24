Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A co-founder and senior leader of the centrist bipartisan political group No Labels says she is impressed with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., but the organization is months away from choosing candidates for a “unity ticket” to run for president against the Democratic and Republican party nominees.

“I’ve never been in a room or a conversation with him [Manchin] where he doesn’t talk about the people he represents, but we’re not building this for any one specific candidate,” No Labels senior strategic adviser Holly Page said Monday on MetroNews’ “Talkline.”

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

