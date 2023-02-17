Gov. Jim Justice has confirmed a news report of an internal investigation into alleged wrongdoing within the West Virginia State Police.
“When I was informed of this, I immediately called for an administrative investigation,” Justice told reporters Thursday. “We have been doing that.”
The existence of the investigation was first reported by Charleston TV station WCHS and reporter Kennie Bass. He said he received an anonymous letter several months ago from someone purporting to be with the WVSP who provided three pages of specific allegations. A second version of the letter, with many of the same allegations, was delivered to members of the West Virginia Legislature this week.
The allegations, which have not been independently substantiated, charge abuse of overtime and expense accounts, including the use of a “ghost account” for unauthorized purchases, and what could be categorized as inappropriate personal behavior on State Police property.
Bass asked Justice about the investigation during a Thursday news briefing on other issues. Justice would not go into detail, but he did say, “With a thousand people [roughly 600 troopers and 400 more in administration], there is a good chance you could end up with a few bad eggs.”
The alleged wrongdoing involved several people at the middle and higher ranks of the State Police, not troopers nor Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill. Several are specific to the State Police Academy, in Institute. Cahill is aware of the allegations, and he promises transparency. He said he has established a record during his tenure of disciplining members of the force when they get out of line.
Cahill also expressed concern that revealing the existence of the investigation without detailing the specific allegations cast a pall on the entire force and hurts morale.
The internal investigation has been going on for some time, although Cahill was not kept in the loop, adding to the tension that has existed for some time between Cahill and Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, whose agency is in charge of the inquiry.
“Over the past few months, extensive work has been done by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general and other retired law enforcement officers looking into these allegations,” Sandy told WCHS TV. “Last Thursday was the most recent interview.” He added that the investigation is nearing an end.
Justice promised that the administration’s investigation would follow where it leads, and one source suggested some of the findings go beyond what was in the initial whistleblower letter. But Justice also cautioned that the allegations are focused on a few people, and they should not reflect poorly on the entire department.
“I am completely confident in the West Virginia State Police,” the governor said. “They do an amazing, amazing job every day. They put their life on the line.”
That is true. The men and women who wear the forest-green uniforms are well trained and typically held in high regard. However, that standing must be maintained by all members of the State Police, and there are no exceptions for “a few bad eggs.”