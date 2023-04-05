Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce soon that he is running for West Virginia’s Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2024, and a new poll indicates Justice will enter the race with a big lead.

The poll of likely Republican and independent primary voters shows Justice at 55%, versus Republican congressman and declared Senate candidate Alex Mooney at 24%, with 21% undecided.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

