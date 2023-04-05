Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce soon that he is running for West Virginia’s Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2024, and a new poll indicates Justice will enter the race with a big lead.
The poll of likely Republican and independent primary voters shows Justice at 55%, versus Republican congressman and declared Senate candidate Alex Mooney at 24%, with 21% undecided.
The poll was conducted by National Public Affairs, a firm that does polling for Republicans and is run by three former Trump campaign advisers. Firm partner Justin Clark said his agency paid for the poll.
Justice’s numbers come down if Patrick Morrisey is in the Senate race — 43% for Justice, 21% for Morrisey, 10% for Mooney — but the attorney general announced Tuesday that he is running for the Republican nomination for governor.
The poll shows Justice’s support crosses all demographics, creating a broad base. “This data cements his potential to unite the Republican coalition and draw in independent voters in the 2024 general election scenario,” NPA reported.
Justice will begin his campaign with enviable popularity numbers. A whopping 77% of Republicans and independents have a favorable view of Justice, while only 17% view him unfavorably. Mooney’s favorables are at 47%, while his unfavorables are at 21%.
Thirty-three percent of those polled have no opinion about Mooney. That leaves him with some room to grow. However, Justice has almost 100% name recognition, which means the public perception of him, which is mostly positive, is already baked in.
Justice also is the choice of the Senate Republican establishment. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is personally lobbying Justice to run, apparently believing Justice has the best chance of beating Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin. Manchin has not yet said if he is running for reelection.
There also is the Trump factor. The former president endorsed Mooney in 2022, and that helped him defeat Rep. David McKinley in the primary when the two incumbents were matched against each other after redistricting.
However, Justice has closer ties with the Trump family. He has hunted with Donald Trump Jr., and the former president was on stage with Justice in Huntington in 2017 when Justice switched to the Republican Party.
Trump might be under indictment, but his support is still coveted here.
Of course, any poll is just a snapshot in time. Candidates, the news media and political junkies are tuned in to 2024, but how many likely voters have given it much thought? Justice and Mooney still have over a year to campaign and run ads that promote themselves, while attempting to raise doubts about their opponent.
Anything can happen. However, the poll does show Justice with a considerable tailwind as he prepares for his campaign to take off.