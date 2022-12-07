Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, has won reelection by his caucus to a third, two-year term. The vote came during a Sunday closed-door meeting, with Hanshaw getting 53 votes to 30 for Delegate Brandon Steele, R- Raleigh.

Steele made an all-out effort to unseat Hanshaw, complaining that Hanshaw stood in the way of legislation pushed by more conservative members of the House. Steele said on “Radio Roundtable,” on WJLS AM, last week that new members are impatient for change.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

