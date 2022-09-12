Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of hearing aids to adults without a prescription. They should start showing up on the market by the middle of next month.

This long-awaited decision represents a significant victory for tens of thousands of West Virginians, and an estimated 30 million Americans, who have mild to moderate hearing loss. The National Health Interview Survey estimates that 25% of adults in West Virginia suffer from hearing loss, one of the highest rates of any state.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you