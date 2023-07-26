Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with preexisting medical conditions are at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19. We have known that from the start of the pandemic. But now, a new study suggests that there was at least a correlation between political affiliation and COVID deaths in two states.

A study by Yale researchers published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that “well-documented differences in vaccination attitudes [between Republican and Democratic voters] ... may have been a factor in the severity of the pandemic in Florida and Ohio.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you