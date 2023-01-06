Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The start of the 2023 legislative session is just five days away, and issues surrounding the state’s health insurance program have now been pushed to the forefront by a stunning announcement. Wheeling Hospital, which is part of the West Virginia University Medicine Health System, said Thursday that, as of July 1, it will not longer accept PEIA patients.

WVU Medicine said in a prepared statement that it made the decision because PEIA reimbursements for services are substantially lower than the costs. “PEIA’s practice of underpaying West Virginia hospitals and not covering the actual costs has had an especially hard impact on Wheeling Hospital, which has lost $56 million over the past three years,” WVU Medicine said.

