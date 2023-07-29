Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Question: What does it take to build a natural gas pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia?
Answer: An act of Congress, a signature from the president of the United States and a decision by the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sadly, that is not an exaggeration.
Constructing the Mountain Valley Pipeline through the mountains for 304 miles is a remarkable and difficult engineering feat, but the hardest part has been navigating the regulatory hurdles and court challenges. Environmentalists and other pipeline opponents found an ally in the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.
As The Wall Street Journal opined, “Three judges ... are doing the legal equivalent of lying down in front of tractors to block the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”
Every time Equitrans Midstream Corp., the pipeline developer, met the state or federal regulatory requirements, the opponents moved the goal posts and got a favorable ruling from the court, delaying the project yet again.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., managed to get Congress to add Section 324 to the Fiscal Responsibility Act, directing all federal agencies to issue the remaining authorizations, and to block the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals from its endless reviews of the project. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.
Opponents went back to their friends on the 4th Circuit, which stayed that provision of the act, although they provided no explanation. Construction on the final few miles of the pipeline was blocked again. But then, Thursday, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts lifted the stay.
Any act of Congress or presidential action can be challenged in court, but those same courts do not have superpowers. The Constitution and Congress have placed limits on the jurisdiction of the lower federal court.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who filed an amicus brief in the case, defended the actions by Washington.
“Congress did what it often does: stepped in to fix what it perceived as a recurring problem with how other statutes it wrote were being applied,” he said.
It is tempting to conclude that, after congressional action and a decision by the Supreme Court’s chief justice, that maybe, just maybe, the Mountain Valley Pipeline can be completed. That is, unless the 4th Circuit finds a way to lie down in front of construction equipment again.