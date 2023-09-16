Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Saturday night’s football game between Pitt and WVU in Morgantown will be the most significant game in head coach Neal Brown’s career.

Yes, there have been more important program games in the 44 years since Milan Puskar Stadium opened, and even bigger Pitt games — the 2007 13-9 loss to Pitt that kept the Mountaineers out of the national championship comes to mind — but this time, Brown’s coaching career is on the line.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

