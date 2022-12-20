The results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress standardized test scores released in October were a shock to the system in West Virginia. The test, administered to fourth- and eighth-graders nationwide, determined that West Virginia students ranked well below the national average and in front of only New Mexico.
Just 22% of West Virginia fourth-graders and eighth-graders were proficient or better at reading. Only 23% of fourth-graders and 15% of eighth-graders were proficient in math.
It is important to remember that only a small percentage of students in West Virginia and across the country were tested. However, the results still serve as a significant indicator of how students here have fallen behind.
The reading component is particularly alarming. The often-stated belief among educators is that, in grades one through three, students learn to read so they can read to learn in the subsequent years. Students who are not reading at grade level by the fourth grade will struggle to keep up through middle and high school.
Fortunately, state education leaders are taking the results as a call to action. The state’s two teacher unions have held open forums across the state to hear first-hand from teachers, administrators, parents and community leaders. The data will be presented to Gov. Jim Justice and legislators as a basis for possible improvements.
And just last week, state schools Superintendent David Roach previewed before the state Board of Education a new literacy campaign: Ready, Read, Write West Virginia. The Department of Education said, “The plan will focus on the Science of Reading as addressing student learning, especially in the areas of literacy, writing and math.”
According to Roach, the plan “offers proven strategies that worked around the world.” The components include phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Roach said the state also will provide more resources to educators for “support for students and families to extend learning outside the classroom.”
It should be noted, however, that the challenge extends beyond how reading is taught. So many students come from homes where education is not valued. Students have emotional and discipline issues that hinder their ability to learn and disrupt instruction. Frustrated and overworked teachers pass students on to the next grade even though they have not achieved grade-level proficiency.
Educators are still waiting for all the specifics of the Roach plan, and we will defer to the experts as to whether Ready, Read, Write will make a difference. However, the plan is an acknowledgment that the problem exists and strategy to tackle it. You have to start somewhere.