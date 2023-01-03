I almost retired.
In fact, this time last year, I was 90% certain 2022 would be my last year as host of “Talkline” and a full-time employee of MetroNews.
I’m of retirement age (I’ll be 68 next month), and I was weary. This job has long hours and weekend work, but it is not physically demanding. It is not as though I’m mining coal or, like my older brother, Nick, working on a farm.
But I had this gnawing feeling that, after a lifetime in radio, including 45 years with the same company, I was just ... done. Over it all. Ready to get off the daily treadmill.
A few months into 2022, I decided that, if this was the final run, I better not take my job for granted. I would try to pay attention each day to what I really enjoy about work. That produced an unexpected result.
I regained a deep appreciation for my job, and here’s why:
I decided when I was very young that I wanted to be on the radio. My earliest years were spent on a farm in Summit Point, listening at night to those great AM radio stations that provided an exciting link to a larger world.
That fascination, that ability to connect with others on the radio, has stayed with me, although occasionally I must remind myself of just how special it is to do that through broadcasting.
I am naturally curious. News and sports interest me. I enjoy interviewing newsmakers, whether it is digging into policy or helping share someone’s meaningful personal story.
Some friends who have retired have told me they struggle to feel relevant, and that resonated with me. Being connected to the people and events of our state is fulfilling. I’m not ready to give that up.
Much of my social life is in the workplace. My co-workers are my friends, and I would really miss those daily interactions. I know that, if I retired, some of us would stay in touch, but it wouldn’t be the same.
Those same people I work with are hard-working professionals. Together, we produce news, sports and other programming that we are truly proud of. That sense of accomplishment adds value to my life. I like the feeling that the day’s work was meaningful, and I enjoy sharing in the success of co-workers.
Some people cannot wait to leave their workplace because it is toxic. That is understandable. However, WVRC Media, the parent company of MetroNews, is a great place to work. It is a family-owned business with a commitment to excellence. We don’t always achieve it, but that is what we work toward.
Full disclosure: I am planning on taking a little more time off in 2023 and maybe writing fewer commentaries. As you get older, time becomes an increasingly precious commodity.
But I still plan on spending a lot of time at work, which is where I feel like I should be ... at least a while longer.