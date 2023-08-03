Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Last month, West Virginia University firmly rejected an attempt by former basketball coach Bob Huggins to get his job back by claiming that he never really resigned. WVU forced Huggins to resign after he was arrested June 16 in Pittsburgh on a drunk driving charge.

“In no uncertain terms, the University will not accept Mr. Huggins’ revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men’s basketball program,” wrote WVU Vice President and General Counsel Stephanie Taylor to Huggins’ Cleveland attorney, David Campbell.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

