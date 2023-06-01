Gov. Jim Justice heads into the 2024 U.S. Senate race at the top of the hill looking down. Consider the latest poll of West Virginia voters by the East Carolina University Center for Survey Research:
Justice’s job approval rating is at 57%, while only 29% disapprove.
Sen. Joe Manchin’s job approval rating is just 33%, while 59% disapprove.
In a hypothetical matchup between Justice and Manchin for the seat now held by Manchin, Justice leads 54% to 32% among registered voters.
Only half (51%) of self-identified Democrats approve of Manchin’s job performance, and that number drops to 37% among independents and 22% among Republicans.
Justice has a 70% approval rating among Republicans, 52% approval among independents and 39% among Democrats.
Justice is way ahead of Manchin in three of four education demographics. Manchin’s only advantage (49% to 40%) is among voters with a post-graduate degree.
The race for the Senate is much closer if Manchin runs for reelection and Republican Congressman Alex Mooney is the nominee. In a hypothetical matchup, the ECU poll shows, the race effectively deadlocked with Mooney at 41%, Manchin at 40% and 18% undecided.
But Mooney has a long way to go to win the nomination. Justice leads Mooney by 41 points — 53% to 12%.
Donald Trump is the prohibitive favorite as the Republican presidential nominee in West Virginia, with the support of 54% of expected Republican primary election voters. The next closest is Ron DeSantis, at just 9%.
The Trump factor helps Justice significantly. The ECU poll found that those who voted for Trump in 2020 favor Justice over Manchin 76% to 14%. Since Trump won the state by 39 points, that translates into a wave of support for Justice.
It is important to remember that these poll numbers are a snapshot in time. A lot can and will change between now and next year’s election. However, the poll does reaffirm the belief that Justice is on the high ground, while Manchin and Mooney have a long climb ahead of them.