A controversy is roiling Monongalia County schools over gay pride flags.
It began when Superintendent Eddie Campbell sent a letter to remind school administrators that the election season is quickly approaching and that, “While you may be tempted to engage in conversations with staff, families and students about related topics, you may not realize the communication could be unacceptable within our school system.”
Campbell went on to say that interactions with students and families “carry a great responsibility” to keep personal opinions, values and expressions of activism out of the classroom.
The notification reinforces a standing policy by the school system prohibiting political activities, “issues or a particular point of view” to be displayed. The memo led to Pride flags being removed from schools in the county. The rainbow Pride flag is the recognized symbol of the LGBTQ movement for acceptance and freedom to live without discrimination.
The flag is a statement with an agenda, one that is powerful and essential for individuals who desire acceptance for being their true selves. But it is also a symbol of a movement often associated with political activism. That generates controversy, as well as consternation among people who are unwilling or unable to accept the LGBTQ community.
That makes it a violation of school policy, which has angered many students, parents and teachers. They have spoken out at a school board meeting and rallied outside the school board office. Some LGBTQ students say they are bullied, and they don’t feel safe at school. A flag in a classroom to them was a symbol of a safe space.
If school officials look the other way on the pride flag, they will have to do the same for other flags. Picking and choosing would run afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Shurtleff v City of Boston, where the court ruled unanimously that Boston violated the Constitution when it rejected the Camp Constitution Christian flag, but accepted others.
It is important to note that the school policy does not prohibit students from exercising their First Amendment rights. For example, students can wear clothing with the rainbow flag. The courts have ruled that neither students nor teachers shed their free speech rights when they enter the school, but those rights have limitations. The courts have also found that school officials have the right to control conduct, and that may involve certain limitations on speech.
The larger issue here is the allegation by LGBTQ students that they do not feel safe at school. Morgantown Pride president Ash Orr said, “It’s the kids, the faculty and the staff who are inundated with this harassment and hatred every day in an environment where they are supposed to be feeling safe.”
If so, the focus is on the wrong flag; that’s a red flag warning that school officials need to take seriously.
Ron Lytle, president of the school board, said on WAJR radio this week, “I made them a promise that I will be their advocate. If they don’t feel safe in the schools, we have an issue, and we need to address that.”
That sounds like a commitment from a person in a position of authority who is willing to do something about a problem, and that’s far more important than a fuss over a flag.