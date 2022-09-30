Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A controversy is roiling Monongalia County schools over gay pride flags.

It began when Superintendent Eddie Campbell sent a letter to remind school administrators that the election season is quickly approaching and that, “While you may be tempted to engage in conversations with staff, families and students about related topics, you may not realize the communication could be unacceptable within our school system.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

Recommended for you