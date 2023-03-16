Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Legislature adopted a resolution during the final week of the session extending the state of emergency in the state’s correctional institutions. Gov. Jim Justice first declared the emergency last August because of severe staffing shortages, and then mobilized the National Guard to fill in.

The resolution states: “That until there is proper staffing to achieve a safe environment within our juvenile and adult detention and correctional facilities, such State of Emergency must remain in effect.”

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Recommended for you