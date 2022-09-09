Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor’s note: This is a reprinting of a commentary written by Hoppy Kercheval last year on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

•••

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline” on MetroNews.

Tags

Recommended for you