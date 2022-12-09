In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision on Obergefell v. Hodges, ruled that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry. The landmark decision finally awarded same-sex couples the same benefits of marriage as heterosexual couples.
Since then, an estimated 1.1 million gay and lesbian couples have married, and approval of those unions has continued to expand. A Gallup Poll earlier this year found that 71% of Americans say they support legal same-sex marriage.
The long-standing controversy over same-sex marriage pretty much settled down. But then came the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision earlier this year — which overturned Roe v. Wade and ended 50 years of women’s federal right to an abortion. At the time of that decision, Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion, suggested the court should reconsider the Obergefell decision and others.
Members of Congress who feared the high court might reverse Obergefell decided to take up the Respect for Marriage Act to codify legal same-sex unions. At first, Democratic backers saw this as a messaging bill, a way to make themselves look good with little expectation that it would pass. But then, the measure started to gain Republican support.
The Senate passed the bill last month, 61-36, with the support of 12 Republicans, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. (Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also voted for the bill.) Capito said the bill “affirms that couples, including same-sex and interracial couples, deserve the dignity, stability and ongoing protection of marriage.”
She also pointed out a key exemption for nonprofit religious organizations so that they are not required to provide goods or services to formally recognize or celebrate a marriage.
The bill now had momentum, and it advanced to the House with time winding down in the lame-duck session. It passed Thursday, 258-169, with 39 Republicans voting to support the measure. All three of West Virginia’s Republican Representatives — David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller — voted against the bill. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.
Ted Olson is one of the country’s leading conservative advocates for same-sex marriage. The former solicitor general under President George W. Bush co-authored an opinion piece with Kenneth Mehlman in The Wall Street Journal earlier this year in support of the Respect for Marriage Act.
“These [same-sex] families have relied on decisions affirming their right to marry and its accompanying protections: custody of children, healthcare decisions, right of survivorship, tax status, immigration status and more,” they wrote. “It would be cruel and unconscionable if these expectations and committed relationships were undermined or extinguished.”
It is impossible to know what the Supreme Court might do in the future, but the Respect for Marriage Act at least codifies the will of the majority through their elected representatives that is consistent with the values of freedom and families.