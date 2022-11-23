Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thanksgiving is deeply rooted in American tradition, beginning with the European settlers. It was first formalized in 1789, when President George Washington issued a proclamation for “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God.”

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln called on the nation to celebrate the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day. The proclamation came at the height of the Civil War and just a few months after the bloody Battle of Gettysburg.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

