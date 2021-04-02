Senate Republicans may hear the voice of former House Speaker Tim Armstead echoing in the halls of the West Virginia Capitol.
The one-time Republican leader and now state Supreme Court justice was a persistent advocate for eliminating the sales tax on food. He called the tax on groceries “immoral.”
Republicans were in the minority during most of Armstead’s tenure, so it took the majority Democrats to finally get behind the movement to phase out the 6% tax imposed by then-Gov. Gaston Caperton and the Democrats in 1989.
The last bit of the tax came off the books on July 1, 2013. At the time, Armstead said, “For the first time in 24 years, our citizens can put food on their tables without paying this truly immoral food tax.”
Fast-forward to today.
Senate Republicans are pushing a bill that would bring back the food tax. The plan, narrowly approved by the Senate Finance Committee this week, eliminates the state income tax over four years and offsets the revenue decline by increasing the sales tax from 6% to 8.5% and reimposing the food tax at a 2.5% rate.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, is the driving force behind the bill. On Talkline this week, he defended the proposed food tax increase.
“Republicans did try hard to get rid of that years ago, and I think it was a mistake,” Tarr said. “And the reason I think it was a mistake is because that is a very broad, very stable tax source that is also shared by people who pass through West Virginia.”
I’m not sure how many people “pass through” our state to buy groceries, but he is right that the tax is a reliable source of revenue, because everybody buys food.
However, there also are problems with the tax.
It is regressive. Lower-income people must use a larger percentage of their income to pay for necessities, including food. They would be affected more than middle- or upper-income West Virginians.
The tax could make West Virginia less competitive with neighboring states. Virginia is the only border state that taxes groceries. Its rate is 2.5%.
Gov. Jim Justice, who is pushing his own tax plan, strongly objects to reimposing the food tax.
“I would not do that, no matter what,” he told MetroNews reporter Brad McElhinny. “I absolutely do not see why we need to put that right in the face of those who are having the most difficult time.”
And, finally, Republicans have supermajorities in the House and Senate now. They can do pretty much anything they want. But they also might want to remember their history.
Not too many years ago, Republicans were the distinct minority in the Legislature. Their voices were usually drowned out by the overwhelming will of the Democrat majority. But then-House Minority Leader Tim Armstead was a tireless advocate for conservative causes.
And one of them was the elimination of the food tax.