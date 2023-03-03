Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Last December, PJM Interconnection, which operates the power grid for 13 eastern states including West Virginia, issued a warning of possible rolling blackouts. PJM officials said at the time that extreme cold and corresponding increased demand, along with the difficulty of some power generators to operate in frigid conditions, triggered the emergency call for conservation.

The threat passed and we went on with our holiday celebrations. Life is good when there is a reliable flow of electricity for heating our homes, washing and drying our clothes, powering our microwaves and stoves, our televisions and all our personal communication devices and, yes, even some of our vehicles.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

Recommended for you