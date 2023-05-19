Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston attorney Ben Salango is seriously considering a second run for West Virginia governor. Salango, who also is a member of the Kanawha County Commission, was the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nominee in 2020, but he lost to Republican incumbent Jim Justice.

Salango joins Huntington Mayor Steve Williams as the leading Democrats who are contemplating a run in 2024. Williams has been making phone calls and trying to gauge potential support, but he has not yet made a final decision.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

