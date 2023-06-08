Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard spent 15 years in service to this state and his community. Last Friday, Trooper Maynard made the ultimate sacrifice when he was shot and killed while investigating reports of shots fired in Matewan.

But Maynard had one more contribution remaining. Within 24 hours of his passing, his body was taken to a tissue donation facility. “Even in his death, Sergeant Maynard continues to save lives through his selfless sacrifice,” the State Police said.

