A bill approved by the state Senate Education Committee this week could introduce biblical creationism in West Virginia schools. Senate Bill 619 states that teachers in public or charter schools “may teach intelligent design (ID) as a theory of how the universe and/or humanity came to exist.”

Intelligent design holds that “certain features of the universe and of living things are best explained by an intelligent cause, not an undirected process such as natural selection.” It argues that Darwin’s theory of evolution has gaps, and that an intelligent designer is responsible for creation.

