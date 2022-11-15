Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia University’s announcement Monday that it was parting ways with Shane Lyons as director of athletics and associate vice president was a stunner. Speculation in recent weeks had focused on the fate of football coach Neal Brown, but there were no hints that Lyons was on the hot seat.

That changed Saturday, when ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on GameDay what we already knew — that Brown’s job is “squarely in flux.” However, Thamel added that the “fate of Athletic Director Shane Lyons is squarely in the cross hairs.”

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

