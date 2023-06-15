Just yesterday, I wrote about the massive fraud and waste of COVID-19 relief funds that were distributed throughout the country during the pandemic. An Associated Press analysis estimates that as much $400 million of the $4.2 trillion allocated has been stolen or misspent.
Now, there is a disturbing example here in West Virginia of how the Upshur County school system splurged on spending and purchases with federal money that did not comply with the guidelines. The story was first reported by Kennie Bass of WCHS-TV on Tuesday, and then more details emerged during the Wests Virginia Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.
Upshur County received $16 million over three years in pandemic relief money. However, a review of just 1% of the county’s transactions turned up multiple instances of where the money was misspent. Here are some of the questionable expenses Jeff Kelley, the officer of educational accountability, revealed to the state board:
Food and beverage charges for staff retreats at Stonewall Resort totaling $49,260.
$21,834 for food and beverages for staff retreats at C.J. Maggies, a local restaurant in Buckhannon.
$1,415 for overnight accommodations at a bed and breakfast just 6 miles from the county board office.
$38,000 for school conferences.
$75,000 for improper payments to staff that were not approved by the local board. Some employees received payments in addition to their regular salary. The audit found Superintendent Sara Lewis-Stankus received additional compensation, also not authorized by the board.
The Office of Accountability and Assessment determined that, “on June 28, 2022, the district provided additional compensation to the Superintendent (Lewis-Stankus) totaling $13,410.80. This compensation was described on the pay stub as 20 ‘OC Days’ at a daily rate of $670.54. The ‘OC Days’ description on the pay stub refers to out-of-calendar days to which the superintendent is not entitled.”
Lewis-Stankus left Upshur County last year and was hired by West Virginia schools Superintendent David Roach to be his deputy. She recently left that position. State school board President Paul Hardesty pointed a finger of blame at Lewis-Stankus during the meeting.
“We cannot discount that the person at the epicenter of those findings was the deputy superintendent, the No. 2 person in the department,” Hardesty said, adding that the misspending in Upshur County might be criminal.
It was evident during the day-long meeting that Hardesty was furious with Superintendent Roach, implying that Roach had known for weeks about the Upshur County issues but failed to keep the board apprised. Not coincidentally, the board has scheduled a special meeting for next week to accept Roach’s retirement.
The board voted unanimously to take over Upshur County schools, and it even dispatched the West Virginia State Police to secure the local board office.
These are deeply troubling revelations. At the very least, they represent slipshod management and wasteful spending. These findings reflect just a fraction of the spending of federal COVID relief money in Upshur County.
The review of finances continues and, judging by what is documented so far, the news might get even worse.