Just yesterday, I wrote about the massive fraud and waste of COVID-19 relief funds that were distributed throughout the country during the pandemic. An Associated Press analysis estimates that as much $400 million of the $4.2 trillion allocated has been stolen or misspent.

Now, there is a disturbing example here in West Virginia of how the Upshur County school system splurged on spending and purchases with federal money that did not comply with the guidelines. The story was first reported by Kennie Bass of WCHS-TV on Tuesday, and then more details emerged during the Wests Virginia Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.