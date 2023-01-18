Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

What is PEIA? West Virginia’s health insurance program for about 230,000 people, which is headed toward a fiscal cliff because the cost of services is greater than the revenue generated by the premiums, including the state’s share. The Public Employees Insurance Agency is both an employee benefit and a health insurance program, which means there are fiscal and political considerations when trying to decide how to fix it. Maybe lawmakers will take a crack at it this session.

Back to Work: The state Senate is trying again to pass a bill tightening up unemployment benefits. The legislation, which failed last session, would shorten the maximum duration on unemployment from 26 weeks to 12 weeks when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, which is considered full employment. WorkForce West Virginia Commissioner Scott Adkins told lawmakers the extended jobless benefits encourage “A lot of folks ... [to] beat the system.”

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

