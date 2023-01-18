What is PEIA? West Virginia’s health insurance program for about 230,000 people, which is headed toward a fiscal cliff because the cost of services is greater than the revenue generated by the premiums, including the state’s share. The Public Employees Insurance Agency is both an employee benefit and a health insurance program, which means there are fiscal and political considerations when trying to decide how to fix it. Maybe lawmakers will take a crack at it this session.
Back to Work: The state Senate is trying again to pass a bill tightening up unemployment benefits. The legislation, which failed last session, would shorten the maximum duration on unemployment from 26 weeks to 12 weeks when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, which is considered full employment. WorkForce West Virginia Commissioner Scott Adkins told lawmakers the extended jobless benefits encourage “A lot of folks ... [to] beat the system.”
Eggs-actly: Have you noticed that the price of eggs has doubled in recent months? State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said there are a few reasons, including an avian flu that has wiped out millions of laying hens (although none in West Virginia), along with the rising the prices of feed and fuel.
Pay Up: A West Virginia University Athletics Department spokesman said the school “Will honor the remainder of his [Larry Harrison’s] contract.” The former associate head basketball coach, who was fired last week, has a base salary of $318,270. His contract was set to expire at the end of June.
Adventures in Moving: U-Haul ranks West Virginia as the “25th growth state in America” based on its growth index, which analyzed customer moves in 2022. That reinforces the latest census figures showing West Virginia’s net migration gains in the state over the past two years.
Not Feeling So Great: Forbes Advisor has analyzed 21 key metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kaiser Family Foundation and determined that West Virginia is the least-healthy state in the country. High rates of cancer, smoking and drug overdoses contribute to the poor ranking.
King in West Virginia: We celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day this week, and it was 63 years ago this month (Jan. 24) that King preached at Charleston’s First Baptist Church. A Charleston Gazette editorial preceding the visit by the civil rights leader read, “Most of the people of Charleston, we think, are pleased to welcome Rev. Martin Luther King to the city.”