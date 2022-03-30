Here are some midweek musings about current events.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second booster shot of either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people age 50 and older, along with certain immunocompromised individuals. Older West Virginians have the highest vaccination rate, but their participation has waned with each recommended shot. Just 29% of those age 51-60 have been boosted, 43% of people 61-70 are fully dosed, and 47% of West Virginians over 70 have received a booster shot.
- Approval of the additional booster comes as more Americans say they are over it all. A Monmouth University Poll found that 73% of Americans agree with the sentiment that “it’s time we accept that COVID is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives.” Support for face mask and social distancing guidelines “has dropped from half of the public to just one third in the past two months.”
- In another poll, most Americans say marijuana should be legal. The Pew Research Poll found that 60% of adults say marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use. The poll comes as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federal controlled substances. Marijuana is legal in West Virginia for medicinal use, but not for recreation.
- This week marked the 49th anniversary of the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam. 58,220 American soldiers died in the war, including 733 from West Virginia. The Mountain State had more deaths per capita in the Vietnam War than any other state.
- This week also is the 92nd anniversary of the beginning of construction of Hawks Nest tunnel and dam near Summersville, which would result in a terrible industrial tragedy. It is estimated that more than 700 men, many of them Black or immigrants, died from acute silicosis because of dust and poor ventilation during construction of the 3-mile-long tunnel.
- WorkForce West Virginia reports that, as of Monday, 13,131 people had applied for the state’s Jumpstart Program and 11,277 had been approved. Jumpstart pays qualifying people $1,500 just for returning to work. Gov. Jim Justice started the program earlier this year to try to help fill all the job openings across the state.
- Liberalized transfer rules mean college sports fans should begin keeping track of All-Time Great Departures. West Virginia’s list begins with one that will be hard to top — basketball standout Oscar Tshiebwe. The National Association of Basketball Coaches has named Tshiebwe, who transferred from WVU to Kentucky, its National Player of the Year. Tshiebwe averaged 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Wildcats this season.
- Gas prices are starting to edge down. GasBuddy reports that some stations in West Virginia are now selling gas for between $3.80 and $3.90 a gallon after soaring well above $4 a gallon just a few days ago.
- The “slap-heard-around-the-world” at the Oscars got me thinking about what I believe to be the only time I was ever slapped. I was about 10 and I made a disrespectful, smart-alecky comment to my paternal grandmother, who I adored. She responded with a swift slap across my face. It shocked me more than hurt, but I got the point.