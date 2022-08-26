Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Officials from Kanawha County and Charleston announced this week a joint venture to turn a portion of the Charleston Town Center mall into an indoor sports complex.

The plan calls for the former Macy’s store location and Lee Street parking garage to be converted into an aquatic center, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, an indoor turf field, a wrestling area, an elevated running and walking track and other recreational amenities.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline," on MetroNews.

