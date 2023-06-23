Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Board of Education meets Friday morning to accept the resignation of Superintendent David Roach. Roach’s forced retirement comes after board president Paul Hardesty and other members lost confidence in him for his handling of the financial scandal in Upshur County.

Hardesty was especially upset with Roach, believing that the superintendent withheld details of a damaging audit showing allegations of financial fraud, waste and abuse of federal COVID money.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

Tags